RAWALPINDI - Former Test cricketer M Wasim described Malik Waleed as the best off spinner and future of Pakistan, whom he had been working at his Muhammad Wasim Cricket Academy (MWCA) for the past two years.

Talking to The Nation, Wasim said: “Two years back, I decided to start an international standard academy in Rawalpindi, as I was highly concerned about future of the Rawalpindi-based talent, who were highly ignored by the Regional administration while the PCB was also not paying any heed towards this specific region, which is blessed with immense amount of talent, who need opportunities to showcase their skills and play active part in helping green caps scale new heights.

“When I was searching for suitable place, former MNA M Hanif Abbasi offered me to start academy at Degree College, as he is no doubt the godfather of establishing not one but six international-standard cricket grounds, equipped with modern day needs, including pavilions, floodlights, side screens and all what cricketers can wish for. I accepted his offer and started the academy exactly two years back. Around 200 players of age 9 to 23 joined the academy initially. I hired 4 coaches including Touqeer Shah, who had also coached me during my U-19 days. He has rich experience of playing at the highest level in England and working really hard.

“These days, around 150 boys are daily training at the MWCA, including Malik Waleed, who is only 22 and is highly unlucky despite having the talent and being the very best in the business, he was badly ignored by the region. I can challenge all to come and check this extraordinary youngster, who is bound to excel. He will made his first class debut for PTV this season and I am sure he has a long successful career ahead. 14-year-old Alyan Ababsi is another brilliant future prospect, who is a best leg spinner in the making and almost unplayable at such young age. With proper training and guidance, he is also bound to excel at the very top,” he added.

Wasim said he was not taking a single penny home, but the little earnings through monthly minimum fees were being distributed among coaches and ground development. “My aim is not to mint money or gain personal glory, but to help the youngsters especially Under-19 players get the due recognition. I know after U-19, a number of talented players careers were over in the past, as there was no one who could take care of them, but I want to save their careers. I know it is a tough job, as mafias will never allow me to work freely, but I will do what I feel is right and in the best interest of the cricket and country.”

Wasim said he was highly disappointed with the PHA, as they never bothered to invest on maintenance and up-gradation of ground but they just wanted to earn money and never care about the highly-depleted condition of the pitch and ground.

“If the ground is allocated to me, I will completely transform the ground into one of the bests through earnings and it will not be over used as well. I request Hanif Abbasi and Punjab government to provide me free hand, as I am working for youth and their future, so that I may succeed in achieving my set goals.

“A number of Pakistan’s past and present players including international household names visited my academy and lauded my efforts. I want to work freely and I know how to groom a youngster. I have best coaching team, but mafias are preventing me from challenging their strong hold and have been depriving the youth of their due right. A Test cricketer or at least former first class player should lead region and districts to ensure the future of the youngsters remain in safe hands, as non-cricketers have already destroyed entire set up and they are continuing with their self-styled polices unabated,” Wasim concluded.