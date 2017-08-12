KARACHI: Pakistan team has reached back after winning the IBSF World Team Snooker Championship that was held in Egypt.

The players were welcomed enthusiastically at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi where the champions Muhammad Asif and Babar Masih were greeted with garlands of flowers.

It was the first time when both finalists were from Pakistan. The duo of Asif and Babar emerged victorious after beating the pair of Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Sajjad by 5-4.

Both teams showed impressive play and were equally poised at 4-4 during one stage of their match. However, Masih and Asif scored the winning points to register their victory.

Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Sajjad also came back with the champion team, and received a wonderful welcome as well.