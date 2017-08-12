LONDON - Joe Root said new leg spinner Mason Crane was typical of the modern cricketer who feels at ease in switching between the many formats of the game. The 20-year-old has received his maiden Test call-up for next week's day-night game against West Indies, the first to be played in England with a pink ball under lights. "He is a very exciting prospect and this is a great opportunity," said Root. "T20 is part and parcel of the schedule and you've got to be able to switch between formats. He'll have a good week's preparation now."