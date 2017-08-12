Rose regrets Spurs outburst

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has apologised for an outspoken interview he gave ahead of the new Premier League season The England international risked angering the London club's supporters by revealing on Thursday he wanted to "play up north" before his career was finished. He also appeared to question Spurs' transfer policy, saying he hoped a couple of "well-known players" would be joining the club soon. He also told the Sun newspaper that "time is running out to win trophies" and that he had "one big contract left", adding: "I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth". But according to his agents, Base Soccer, injured Rose said: "Having had time to consider my actions, I acknowledge now that the timing and manner of what I said was ill-judged.”–AFP

Punjab Colours retain U-18 Hockey title

LAHORE - Defending champions Punjab Colours defeated junior string Punjab Whites 1-0 in the final to win the 5th National U-18 Women Hockey Championship here at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday. But it was a close match as the Colours could only win by a solitary goal scored by Faiqa Riaz. The goal came as early as the third minute. The senior Punjab side had the better of the exchanges most of the time but the scoreline remained intact when 60 minutes ended. Earlier in the third position play off, last edition's runners-up Pakistan Boards beat Islamabad by a solitary goal scored by Seema. In individual awards, player of tournament award went to Sharika Sarwar of Punjab Whites, best goalkeeper to Anmol Arshad of Punjab Colours and top scorer to Hamra Latif of Punjab Colours.–Staff Reporter

Sajjad, Qasim win Azadi Cup bowling titles

ISLAMABAD – Sajjad Khan and Qasim clinched the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 amateur and deaf category titles here at Leisure City Bowling Club on late Thursday night. In the amateur event, Sajjad grabbed top position with 328 pins while Haider secured second by scoring 285 pins and Sohail was third with 253 pins. In the deaf event, around 45 bowlers took part in best-of-two games first round. Qasim grabbed the title by scoring 308 pins while Azam was second with 265 pins and Hamza third with 249 pins. In the first round of women event, Rozina Ali, Shazia Nayyar, Shaista Perveen, Sidra and Mahwish qualified for the second round. The main round of masters, singles, team and trios will start on late Saturday night along with women and sports journalists’ categories final rounds.–Staff Reporter

UCP, Jinnah College book final berths

KARACHI – Defending champions University of Central Punjab (UCP) Lahore and Jinnah Degree College (JDC) Karachi qualified for finals of the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2017. In the first semifinal, UCP routed University of Peshawar (UoP). Batting first, UoP were restricted to paltry 100-7 in 20 overs. Amjad Afridi scored 23 and Wakeel Khan 21. Tipu Sultan clinched 3-9 and Aafand Mehran took two. In reply, UCP overcame the target in 16 overs. Tayab Tahir slammed 45 and Junaid Ali 21. In the second semifinal of the day, Jinnah Degree College thrashed Emerson College (EC) Multan to seal final berth. All the Emerson College batsmen, except Shahid Bashir (22) and Hasan Raza (18), failed to deliver. Fahadis Bukhari grabbed four wickets. JDC achieve the target for the loss of three wickets.–PR

Punjab Greens win I-Day badminton event

LAHORE - Punjab Greens defeated Punjab Whites in Jashan-e-Azadi (boys and girls) badminton event played here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Friday. Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is organising Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner across the province. MNA Shaza Fatima Khawaja, who is also SBP convener finance, was the chief guest on this occasion. Punjab Greens boys and girls demonstrated wonderful games and emerged outright winners after a tough contest. Manan Kamran and Mir Ghunia were declared the best players in their respective boys and girls categories. MNA Shaza Fatima Khawaja and PBF secretary Wajid Ali distributed prizes among the top performers. Director Sports M Anees Sheikh also presented a souvenir to Shaza Fatima.–Staff Reporter