LAHORE - Army will take on Diamond/Master Paints in the main final of the Faysal Bank Solitaire Polo Cup 2017 to be played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground today (Sunday).

Army team consists of Ahmed Zubair Butt, Major Omer Minhas, Maj Gen Asfand Yar Khan Pataudi and Manuel Tiqulinu while Diamond/Master Paints comprises Farooq Amin Sufi, Mir Shoaib Ahmad, Raja Samiullah, Juan Cruz Losada. In the subsidiary final, Master Paints team, which includes Sufi M Amir, Sufi M Haris, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Andres Crispo, will vie against Diamond Paints team, which has Mir Huzaifa Ahmad, Raja Taimur Nadeem, Bilal Haye and Saqib Khan Khakwani.

Lahore Polo Club executive committee member Azam Hayat Noon has said that this year’s high-goal season has reached its peak and very exciting and enthralling polo will be seen in action. “The final of this 12-goal tournament will be very interesting as both the finalists are very well-balanced and strong teams and the spectators will certainly enjoy the high quality polo.”