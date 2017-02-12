LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board’s Security and Vigilance Department has issued new guidelines after the surfacing of corruption scandal in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League. The fixing scandal has forced the relevant department to take stern measures to curb the menace of corruption once for all and has devised a plan not only to counter the corrupt practices but also to unveil the central character behind this saga. For this purpose the department has decided that after investigating the players, it would also investigate the franchise owners. The franchise owners would be questioned about their assets as well as their activities regarding the league. The franchise owners would also be asked to reveal their all income sources as well. In third step, it is planned to investigate PCB’s high ups and other persons performing official duties in the PSL.

Sources said that the Security and Vigilance Department, in its the new protocol, has divided players in three categories i.e. white, grey and black. The sources said that some players are still in grey category and are being investigated. A few cricketers have also gotten clean chit in initial investigations and shifted to white category from grey. The players against whom the department would get solid proofs would be blacklisted and the decision on their future would be taken in near future.

The franchise owners as well as PCB and PSL officials including people holding top slots would also be investigated in same manner and every one would have to give the details of assets, businesses and source of income and after thorough investigation it would be decided whether to give them a clean chit or to take action against them as well.





HAFIZ IMRAN