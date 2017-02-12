Pakistan’s winning streak ended in the World Blind Twenty20 when they lost the final to India by nine wickets on Sunday in Bangalore.

Batting first Pakistan scored 197 runs at a loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Badar Munir (54), Muhammad Jamil (24) and Amir Ishfaq (20) batted well.

For India, Ketan Patel and Jaffer grabbed two wickets each for 29 and 33 runs, respectively.

In reply, India achieved the target in 17.4 overs scoring 200 runs at a loss of one wicket.

Prakasha Jayaramaiah (99), Ajay Kumar (43) and Ketan Patel (26) helped India achieve the target.

Prakasha Jayaramaiah of India was declared man of the match.

This is the second time Pakistan faced India in a blind T20 World Championship.