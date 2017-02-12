DUBAI - More controversy emerged Saturday in Pakistan Super League as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption unit widened its investigation and questioned three more players.

Mohammad Irfan, Zulfiqar Babar and Shahzaib Hasan have been questioned by the PCB's anti-corruption unit as part of the ongoing investigation. Unlike Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, however, these players have not been provisionally suspended and are free to continue playing the tournament.

PSL chairman Najam Sethi revealed the three new names on his Twitter handle, while stressing the league would continue to remain vigilant against the "menace of corruption".

In his tweet about Irfan, Sethi said: "Inquiry will continue. He does not face any immediate suspension." About Zulfiqar and Shahzaib, Sethi said: "They will continue to play."

Sethi later tried to draw a line under the issue, adding on Twitter: "No more player suspensions are envisaged during PSL PROVIDED there is no NEW cause for action. Failure to promptly report any attempt to corrupt and subvert PSL will be cause for action."

Like Sharjeel and Latif, fast bowler Irfan, 34, also plays for the defending champions Islamabad United in the PSL, while left-arm spinner Zulfiqar, 38, represents Quetta Gladiators and Shahzaib, 27, plays for Karachi Kings.

A decision regarding Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan will likely be taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board within the next 15 days.

Shahzaib's questioning, according to his team Karachi Kings, was the result of his reporting an approach to the PCB. Sethi had informed Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi of the developments concerning Sharjeel and Latif before their game on Friday.

At that point the Kings owner, Salman Iqbal, sought permission from the organisers to address his team.

"I took permission from PCB to allow me to brief my players and I reminded them to be aware about these things," Iqbal told ESPNcricinfo. "I insisted to all my players to report anything you feel odd around you or if anyone approaches you for wrongdoing. Then later I came to know that Shahzaib had reported an approach to the PCB and he was investigated about everything he knows. He has been cleared and will play the tournament."

Sources maintained that it was Hassan's tip-off that led to action being taken against the bookies. It is understood that after Zulfiqar's name came up in speculation surrounding the developments, Quetta Gladiators volunteered him for questioning in a bid to clear his name.

Irfan, Zulfiqar and Shahzaib are all experienced domestic cricketers and have represented Pakistan. Irfan has played four Tests, 60 ODIs and 20 T20Is for his country, Zulfiqar 15 Tests, five ODIs and seven T20Is, while Shahzaib has played three ODIs and ten T20Is. The news of alleged attempts to corrupt the PSL broke on Friday, when the PCB announced that it had provisionally suspended Sharjeel and Latif and asked them to return home. While talking to the media on Saturday, regarding the allegations against his son Sharjeel Khan’s father said “Sharjeel has done nothing wrong, this [allegation] is a misunderstanding.”

“When the PCB investigates the matter further, it will see that Sharjeel is not to blame. I have full faith in God and know that he will be cleared of all charges,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captains Javed Miandad and Aamer Sohail say their nation's cricket board is to blame for the latest corruption scandal to rock the country.

Miandad and Sohail said the latest scandal was due in part to Pakistan's willingness to welcome Amir back into the fold. "This is the result of the laxity and tolerance shown by the Board in the past while dealing with such players who bring into disrepute the game and their country," Miandad, who played 124 Tests for his country, was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.

"When you show tolerance then you will face these issues. The Board has to only blame itself for the sorry state of affairs. Corruption is there also in our domestic cricket. In a population of 200 million people, the Board insisted on recalling M Aamir to the national side as if they were no other talent available in the country. When you set such examples, what do you expect from other players?"

Sohail, who captained Pakistan on six occasions in the 1990s, agreed with his former teammate. "The Board is responsible for this latest damage to our image," he told PTI. "What message did the Board send out to others when they insisted on fast tracking M Aamir back into the national team? No matter he had completed his ban but how can you forgive a person who has tried to sell the honour of his country? The Board's weak policies have led to this situation."