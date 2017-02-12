KARNATAKA - Pakistan team has thrashed England by 147 runs in the Blind Cricket Twenty20 World Cup second semifinal at Karnataka State Cricket Association Ground, Alur.

With this tenth consecutive victory of the tournament, the green caps also set final clash against arch-rivals India. Put into bat first, openers once again gave Pakistan a wonderful start and constructed a double-century opening stand.

Israr Hassan remained top scorer with unbeaten 143 runs, whereas, his partner Badar Munir registered 103 runs. Pakistan scored 309-1 in their 20 overs. Amir Ishfaq was only batsman who was run out on 26. It is pertinent here to mention that Badar Munir was retired on 103. In reply, England innings stumbled right from the beginning and kept on losing wickets. Matthew James Page was their top scorer with 41 runs. England could manage to score only 162-7 in 20 overs. From Pakistan, M Zafar picked up two wickets.