Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars in a pulsating encounter by three wickets. They were chasing down the second lowest target of 60 runs in the sixth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017, played at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Eoin Morgan was their top scorer with 23 runs on the board.

It seemed as if it was going to be one-sided match after Qalandars innings ended on 59. But they bounced back in the field with extraordinary bowling and fielding.

Yasir Shah was brilliant with the ball, taking four wickets, eventually being declared the Man of the Match. Sunil Narine also did it well and took two wickets.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss against Lahore Qalandars and elected to field first.

Lahore Qalandars lost four early wickets at a collective score of just 9 runs; all scored by opener Jason Roy.

The only player to score some runs was Fakhar Zaman with 33 runs including 4 fours and 1 six.

Five of their players couldn’t score any run.

Hasan Ali was the leading wicket-taker from Zalmi’s side, who took the wickets of Jason Roy, Umar Akmal and GD Elliot.

Hasan was followed by CJ Jordan, who took two wickets. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Irfan were his prey.

Teams:

Lahore Qalandars

Aamer Yamin, Azhar Ali, Bilawal Bhatti, CS Delport, GD Elliott, Fakhar Zaman, JEC Franklin, Ghulam Mudassar, CJ Green, BB McCullum*, Mohammad Irfan (4), Mohammad Rizwan†, SP Narine, JJ Roy, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah

Peshawar Zalmi

TM Dilshan, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan (1), CJ Jordan, Junaid Khan, Kamran Akmal†, DJ Malan, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hafeez, EJG Morgan, DJG Sammy*, MN Samuels, Shahid Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood, Wahab Riaz