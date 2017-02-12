DUBAI - Courtesy to a gutsy inning from Rossow, Quetta Gladiators chased down a big total of 160 runs against Karachi Kings with 7 wickets in hand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in second match of the day on Saturday.

Batting first, after being put to bat by Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings had managed to put a total of 159 for the loss of eight wickets.

Sarfraz was the other man of the moment for Gladiators with his sweaty inning of 56 runs off 42 balls. While, Rossow hit the winning shot with to get to his unbeaten 76 off 53 balls. The duo built an unbeaten 130-run partnership to take Quetta home.

Chasing 160, Quetta lost three wickets inside the powerplay for just 31 runs. That was the time when two newcomers to the crease started off cautiously and took it to the end.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and chose to bowl first against Karachi King in the fifth game. Kings’opener Shahzaib Hasan played some shots early in the innings but got out eventually on 19 runs, Gayle (10) too failed to score big.

Babar Azam was the only positive from Karachi Kings who scored his maiden PSL half century. He eventually got run out on 51 (42) while trying to steal a single. Besides him, Pollard (16), Malik (15), Bopara (11) and Sangakkara (25) were the other contributors to Karachi Kings’ total of 159/8. Tymal Mills was the pick of bowlers for Gladiators, as he bowled at an economy of 5.25 and took two wickets as well. Thisarra Parera was the highest wicket-taker for Quetta with three wickets for 35 runs. Chris Gayle again remained again the biggest disappointment of the PSL as he yet again failed to click with the bat. For Quetta, their icon player Kevin Pieterson is also failed to get anything as he fell for a duck of a ball of Sohail Khan.

Sohail was the only wicket taker for Karachi Kings as he took all the three wickets for 23 runs. Both teams remain where they were at the start of this game - Quetta at the top, Karachi at the bottom. Too early to talk about standings, but Karachi Kings need to sort their team out quickly. Some big names in there but they don't look like a unit at the moment.

Scoreboard

KARACHI KINGS:

Shahzaib Hasan c & b Mills 19

C Gayle c&b Perera 10

Babar Azam run out 50

K Sangakkara c Hasan b Perera 25

K Pollard c Pietersen b Nawaz 14

Shoaib Malik c Nawaz b Perera 15

R Bopara c Zulfiqar b Mills 16

Imad Wasim not out 6

Sohail Khan run out 2

EXTRAS: (lb1, w1) 2

TOTAL: (8 wkts; 20 overs) 159

FOW: 1-28, 2-35, 3-79, 4-97, 5-123, 6-141, 7-152, 8-159

BOWLING: Anwar Ali 4-0-37-0, T Mills 4-0-21-2, Zulfiqar Babar 4-0-25-0, T Perera 4-0-34-3, Hasan Khan 2-0-14-0, M Nawaz 2-0-27-1

QUETTA GLADIATORS:

Asad Shafiq c Malik b Sohail 11

Ahmed Shehzad c Pollard b Sohail 11

K Pietersen c Sangakkara b Sohail 0

R Rossouw not out 76

Sarfraz Ahmed not out 56

EXTRAS: (lb2, w3, nb1) 6

TOTAL: (3 wkts; 19.1 overs) 160

FOW: 1-23, 2-23, 3-30

BOWLING: Mohammad Aamir 4-0-27-0, Imad Wasim 3-0-27-0, Sohail Khan 4-0-23-3, Abrar Ahmed 2-0-19-0, R Bopara 4-0-30-0, K Pollard 1.1-0-23-0, Shoaib Malik 1-0-9-0

TOSS: Quetta Gladiators

UMPIRES: Aleem Dar, Rashid Riaz

TV UMPIRE: Ahmed Shahab

MATCH REFEREE: M Anees