Lahore - South African team has returned to the top of the ICC ODI Team Rankings after sweeping aside Sri Lanka 5-0 at Centurion on Friday.

According to ICC press release issued here on Saturday, South Africa had entered the series against Sri Lanka, trailing number-one ranked Australia by four points. However, Australia’s 0-2 defeat against New Zealand and South Africa’s own 5-0 win over Sri Lanka means the Proteas have now moved ahead of the world champions.

A delighted South Africa captain AB de Villiers said: “We are excited to be back at the top of the ICC ODI Team Rankings. We have had some trials since the World Cup two years ago but have worked hard to rebuild and to gain some form and consistency in this format.

“It’s an important year for us with the ICC Champions Trophy in June and regaining the No.1 position is a step in the right direction for our preparation ahead of the event. It’s a tight contest at the top so it’ll be important for us to continue putting in the performances so that we can hold onto the position.”

South Africa last sat on top of the tree in November 2014 before India moved to the number-one position after defeating Sri Lanka by 5-0. Later that month, Australia claimed the coveted top spot after defeating South Africa 4-1.

This is the fifth time South Africa has surged to the top since the current rankings system was introduced in 2002. It enjoyed top positions in February 2007, March-May 2008, January-August 2009 and October-November 2014.

Since the 1 May 2016 annual update of the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings, South Africa has played 17 ODIs, winning 13, including 11 on the trot. Its three loses have been against the West Indies (two) and Australia (one), while one match ended in a no-result.

South Africa will now get a chance to create further day March. To retain the top spot, South Africa will have to win the series by 3-2 or better. If New Zealand wins by 3-2, then South Africa will slip behind Australia by a fraction of a point. To find out complete schedule of upcoming international matches, please click here.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has dropped three points following its performance in South Africa. While it has stayed in sixth position on 98 points, its pre-series 10-point lead over Bangladesh has been reduced to seven points, with eighth-ranked Pakistan another two points behind.

England plus the seven highest-ranked sides on the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings as on 30 September 2017 will qualify automatically for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

IMRAN TAHIR CLAIMS TOP SPOT IN ODI RANKINGS FOR BOWLERS: South Africa legspinner Imran Tahir has claimed the top spot in the ODI rankings for bowlers, to go with his No. 1 rank in T20 internationals. South Africa have also overtaken Australia to become the No. 1 ranked ODI team after their 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka at home.

Tahir passed New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and West Indies spinner Sunil Narine in the ODI charts, after claiming ten wickets at 20 apiece against Sri Lanka. Kagiso Rabada, at No. 7, is the only other South African bowler in the top ten.

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis also achieved a career-high rank in ODIs - climbing seven places to No. 4 - after making 410 runs in five innings against Sri Lanka, at an average of 102 and strike rate of 105. His team-mates Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla are at No. 5 and 7, while AB de Villiers is at No. 2.

ICC ODI TEAM RANKINGS

RANK TEAM PTS

1 South Africa 119

2 Australia 118

3 New Zealand 113

4 India 112

5 England 107

6 Sri Lanka 98

7 Bangladesh 91

8 Pakistan 89

9 West Indies 87

10 Afghanistan 52

11 Zimbabwe 47

12 Ireland 42