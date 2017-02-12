LOS ANGELES - Shock Australian Open semifinalist Coco Vandeweghe will lead the 17-time champion United States against Germany in a Fed Cup quarterfinal showdown starting Saturday in Lahaina, Hawaii. Vandeweghe, ranked 20th, will face 57th-rated Julia Goerges in the second singles match Saturday after American Alison Riske faces Andrea Petkovic in the tie opener. Sunday features the reverse singles matches followed by world doubles number one Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Vandeweghe facing Germany's Laura Sigemund and Carina Witthoeft in what could be a decisive doubles matchup.