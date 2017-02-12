LAHORE - Yousaf Khan of SNGPL and Shimza Tahir won the 1st Aitcheson College National Junior Ranking Tennis Championship titles here at college premises on Saturday.

In the U-18 boys’ epic final, both Yousaf and Asad Ullah played superbly but Yousaf played better tennis and won the first set 6-4, lost the second 5-7 but bounced back in style in the third to win it 6-4 to claim title. In U-18 girls’ final, Shimza Tahir beat Esha Jawad 6-3, 6-4 to win title.

In U-16 boys singles, SNGPL’s Shoaib Khan routed Ahmed Kamil 6-0, 6-4 to win the title while Nalain Abbass thrashed Zalan Khan 6-1, 6-2 to win U-14 title. The U-12 title went to Abdul Hanan Khan, who toppled Kashan Umer 6-2 and the U-10 title was won by Abubaker Talha who beat Ehtasham Humyion 8-3. In the under 4, 6, 8 girls and boys category, Aitcheson college kids won team trophy, Salamat School kids were second and LGS were third.

An exhibition doubles match was played between the pair of Rashid Malik and Michael Alister Thomson and Jameel Ahmed and Haseeb Ahmed, which was won by Michael and Malik.

Aitcheson College principal Michael Alister Thomson was chief guest while PLTA secretary Rashid Malik, Director Servis Industries Ch Omer Saeed, Sheharyar Salamat, Faheem Siddique, and others were also present on the occasion. In the end, the chief guest distributed medals and trophies among the winners.