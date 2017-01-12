ST JOHN'S - West Indies turned to former batsman Jimmy Adams to help rebuild the side as he was named their new director of cricket on Tuesday after signing a three-year deal. Adams played 54 Test matches for the Caribbean side and will be able to draw upon a wealth of experience as he turns his focus to overseeing the development of West Indies cricket at all levels. The 49-year-old returned to Jamaica after ending a five-year spell as head coach of English county side Kent last October.