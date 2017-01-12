ISLAMABAD-The standard of Pakistan domestic cricket has been declining rapidly due to wrong policies and planning of the incompetent Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, as they arrange domestic matches in unpleasant weather and also when national stars are busy in international assignments.

In this season too, the bungling PCB officials completely forgot to keep in mind highly unfavourable weather before announcing National One-Day Cup Regions 2016-17, round one matches in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Even a common man is fully aware of the twin cities’ weather from December to March which remains highly cold with consistent rains. In such unpleasant weather, and it is almost impossible to even think about playing 50-over matches.

Firstly, the PCB should have delayed the tournament till March or April and waited for Pakistan Super League (PSL), as there is no major assignment of national team during that period, while it would have given chance to masses to watch their favourite players in action and secondly, if the event was to be held, it should have been held in Karachi, as weather there during these months is perfect, because days are long there, unlike of any other part of Punjab, as heavy fog and extreme cold would have not permitted 50-over matches.

Sharing their concerns with this scribe, almost all the leading players were full of complaint saying the PCB should have had mercy on them. “It is almost impossible to play in such hostile weather. We are literally shivering in the cold, and there is no way 50 overs could be bowled in both the innings. The matches can’t start before 10am and the sun sets around 4:30, while overnight dew factor is another major obstacle.

“It is normal routine worldwide, when a side wins the toss, they normally try to bat first and put up decent total on the board. But in Pakistan, the team, which won the toss, invite opposition to bat first and also the toss winning team had more chances of victory than the other team,” they added.

Some of the top national team players, on condition of anonymity, told this scribe that the PCB had made huge blunder by giving regions money to prepare kits. “The kits were not properly prepared and monograms were missing, which were installed in a hurry before start of the second match. The material used in preparing the kits is highly substandard which isn’t good enough to save the players from such a chilled weather and same is the case with sweaters, which are also poor quality.”

Speaking about rude and unprofessional behaviour of the security personnel deployed at KRL Stadium, where some high-profile matches are going to be held in next couple of days, top cricketers said: “We were stopped for a long at the entrance by the guards, who wanted us to enter the stadium with entire team. The KRL pitch is also a nightmare and it seems ground authorities never bothered to improve its worsening condition and it looks like same old pitch has been utilised since long.”