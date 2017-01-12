KARACHI - Pakistan Test captain Misbahul Haq explained his previous comment regarding the national side which toured Australia in 1999.

After the loss in Sydney Test, the 42-year-old was asked if he considered the current side was the best team which toured Australia. In response, Misbah said that Pakistan’s 1999 team was the best one.

However, he faced criticism over his remark given that side also met with a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series. Clarifying his position, Misbah took to Twitter and said that he did not intend to malign his seniors nor was he trying to use it as an excuse for Pakistan’s recent defeat.

“Clarification on the 1999 tour. @MazherArshad asked me in press conf about if this was the best team for Pakistan in Australia.”

— Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) January 10, 2017

“My reply was that 99 team was our best team. My aim wasn't to disrespect them. I wasn't trying to use them as an excuse. They're our legends”

— Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) January 10, 2017

He added that he has the utmost respect for his predecessors, especially fast bowling legend Wasim Akram who skippered the 1999 tour.

“I have nothing but respect for the 1999 team. @wasimakramlive who was captain then, is someone who I've worked with, & has helped me a lot.”

— Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) January 10, 2017.

Pakistan lost the recently concluded Test series against Australia 3-0 and are scheduled to play five-match ODI series which begins on Friday in Brisbane.