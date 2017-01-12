LAHORE - In another move to live up to its reputation of making ridiculous decisions, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to activate those old horses once again on administrative slots, which were sidelined a few months ago deeming them unfit.

According to sources, the PCB has decided once again to utilise the services of senior staff officer Zakir Khan who was sitting idle for several months. Zakir, who had served in the PCB set-up at different key posts including Director International Cricket, had lost served as the manager of Under 19 cricket team before being totally ignored. Now in an apparent change of heart or as a result of successful lobbying, the side-lined the PCB has decided to activate Zakir’s services and his an announcement about his new responsibilities would be made in few days.

Similarly, the PCb has created a new space for former GM media Aga Akbar, who has also travelled with the team in every nook and corner as team media manager and was inactive after his involvement in leaking the Waqar Younis report to media. His new responsibility will be to look after a monthly newsletter of the board, which is yet to publish.

Meanwhile, Ali Zia had been appointed the head of technical committee for the PSL’s second edition with Dr Sohail Saleem as its second member. Naila Bhatti had already been appointed as PSL event director. Ali replaced for out-of-favour former chief selector Haroon Rasheed while Dr Sohail has also been the member of the technical committee in the first edition.

The board has also finalised the selection committee for women team as well as its management. Former national chief selector M Ilyas will head the selection committee with Nadeem Abbasi and Arooj Mumtaz as its other members.

Ilyas has served as head of the section committee for the men’s team in 2011. He was subsequently suspended by the PCB for alleged breach of conduct for criticising all-rounder Shahid Afridi and appearing on a TV show with then-banned cricketer Salman Butt.

On the other hand, Abbasi has been associated with the Rawalpindi team as head coach, while Urooj has been in the section committees before as well. According to sources, Sabih Azhar has been appointed the coach of the women and Pakistan A teams. Shahid Anwar will be the batting coach of the women team and Iqbal Imam fielding coach.