LONDON - Three-time champion Novak Djokovic overcame an injury scare to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the ninth time on Tuesday with a 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 win over France's Adrian Mannarino.

The triple All England Club champion was too accomplished for Mannarino in a 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 result — but, ominously, he struggled with right arm and shoulder soreness. The second seed also complained of a headache and a hole in the court in the service line. But he was still too formidable for Mannarino with 36 winners to 23 and 24 unforced errors to the Frenchman’s 26.

“It was a long day, tough day, waiting for the entire day to get on the court. “It is what it is. We got on court today and I’m glad that it’s all done and I’m looking forward to the next one.” Asked about his injury, Djokovic said: “We’ll see. It’s been something I’ve been dragging for a while now.” Djokovic described the court quality “as not that great ... I’ve played on better courts.” Djokovic will duel with Tomas Berdych, armed with a 25-2 win-loss record against the Czech.

Just weeks after winning his 10th French Open title, Nadal was condemned to his fifth exit before the quarter-finals in his last five visits to Wimbledon. "It was not my best match against a very uncomfortable opponent," said world number two Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion. "Well done to him. He played great, especially in the fifth set but I fought to the last ball."

Nadal converted just two of 16 break points, while Muller fired 30 aces and 95 winners. Muller, seeded 16th, will make his first Wimbledon quarter-final appearance against former US Open champion Marin Cilic on Wednesday, July 12. "Tired! It was a long match. I did really well in the first two sets then Rafa stepped it up and in the end it was just a big battle," said Muller, who won on a fifth match point, more than an hour and a half after his first.

In a pulsating final set, which stretched to 95 minutes, Nadal saved two match points in the 10th game and two more in the 20th. In between, Muller had to fight off a break point in the 13th game and 4 more in the 19th. Nadal was always chasing the score and he finally cracked in the 28th game of the decider when he went long with a return. "I said, 'just give it a shot, go 100 percent', and it's a great feeling to be winning that match," added Muller whose only other win over the great Spaniard also came at Wimbledon, 12 years ago.

Defending champion Murray reached a 10th successive Wimbledon quarter-final with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-4 win over France's Benoit Paire. World number one Murray will face Sam Querrey for a place in the semi-finals. "I thought I played well. Maybe a couple of sloppy service games in the first set but that was by far the best I'd hit the ball so far in the tournament. So I'm really pleased with that," said Murray.