LAHORE - Pakistan hockey team head coach Khawaja Junaid has put the blame of team’s dismal performance in the World Hockey League (WHL) in England on the nine new players and their lack of experience.

“The team could not click in the event as majority of the players were young and even some of them were playing with little international experience, whereas the other participating teams were strong enough due to presence of experienced players,” he wrote in his tour report, which he submitted to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday.

In his report, Junaid explained that how the inexperienced players failed to handle the pressure situations in different matches, especially against India twice losing 7-1, 6-1 and their 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Canada.

At the same time, the head coach of the team expressed his satisfaction over team’s qualification for the next year’s World Cup being played in India. He said though Pakistan finished seventh in the competition but it was a matter of satisfaction for him that the team’s qualified for the World Cup. “The target given to me was to inspire the team to qualify for the World Cup, which has been achieved and being a head coach, I am very much contended with it,” he said.

The former captain said that it was his first ever hockey assignment as the head coach and he did his best to motivate the team but the lesser experience on part of the new players restricted the side from producing encouraging results.

He said that Atif Mushtaq, Abu Bakr, Rana Umair, Azfar Yaqoob, Nawaz, Ejaz Ahmad and Amjad (goalkeeper) were the players, who had the experience of playing hockey in the tour of New Zealand and Australia, whereas Mazhar Abbas and Dilber made a comeback in the national tam and these two players were also lacking international matches’ experience.

“The fair analysis of the other participating teams reveals that majority of our players were having 18 to 20 international matches experience compared to two hundred or hundred and fifty international matches experience of other teams players,” said Junaid.

He was of the view that new-look Pakistan team was in the process of the rebuilding and expecting extraordinary results from such a side was not a fair thought. “What happened in most of the matches was the failure of our players in crunch situations and their fumbling of chances,” he said and attributed it to ‘lack of international experience of the players’.

Junaid said it was unfortunate that the team lost to arch-rivals India twice with big margin and also suffered a wide margin defeat to little known Canada. “Our performance in these matches was ‘very poor’ and it was painful to lose to India in that manner. The margin of defeat should have been narrow, not that wide.”

Junaid also admitted the failure of defenders and attributed conceding as many as 28 goals in the tournament to team’s fragile defence. “There is no justification of conceding that high number of goals but again our defence line failed to guard its area in a needed manner due to ‘inexperience of the players’, he said in the report.

In his concluding remarks and suggestions, the head coach called upon the PHF authorities to arrange 70 to 80 international matches to the national senior team prior to its participation in the World Cup. “We have 550 days left for our preparations for the Cup and it is imperative that we should start working on far footings to prepare our team by exposing the players to that number of international matches,” he said.