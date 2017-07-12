LAHORE - Khalid Latif will finally end his self-imposed boycott of the three-man tribunal. Latif is facing six corruption charges, allegedly for his part in the PSL fixing saga.

He and his lawyer Bader Alam turned up to a few early hearings but have since been mostly absent. They have tried arguing that the composition of the tribunal - made up of three men who have, in the past, been associated with the PCB - precludes their chances of a fair hearing.

Twice since the hearings began in April, Latif has sought refuge in the Lahore High Court but on both occasions, his petitions have been dismissed. His arguments were also dismissed by a one-man panel set up by the PCB specially to hear him out.

Alam hinted at the possibility of going to the Supreme Court as one of the options available to him. But Latif has now been given two weeks to file a written reply against all the charges.