COLOMBO - Angelo Mathews has stepped down as Sri Lanka captain in all three formats, following his side's 3-2 ODI series loss to Zimbabwe. Mathews, who called the defeat "one of the lowest points" of his career and said in its aftermath that he would discuss his captaincy future with the SLC selectors, announced the decision on Tuesday. Mathews has led Sri Lanka in 34 Tests, 98 ODIs and 12 T20Is.