After getting nominated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Executive Committee Chairman Najam Sethi is all set to take charge as the chairman of the board.

The other nominee for the previously mentioned post is Arif Ejaz, who is said to be the right hand of Sethi and has also provided him technical assistance in PSL therefore, he is no threat to Sethi’s chairmanship.

Najam Sethi is ready to assume the charge after the tenure of 83-year-old PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan ends next month. Arif Ejaz will replace Shahryar in the governing board as a member.

According to the constitution of PCB, the new governing board, which will remain in charge till August 2020, will appoint the next chief through elections. It has also been learnt that Najam Sethi will dissolve the post of PSL chairman after taking charge, and will take care of all the affairs by himself.

The decision was also discussed in the workshop of PSL franchises that was held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) a few days back, and all members backed it.

Sources have further disclosed that Sethi had created the post of PSL chairman exclusively for himself, and does not want to share the power now.

A fresh appointment of Najam Sethi, who is already the strongest associate of the three-member executive committee, as PCB chief also means that he will get an extended period of three years in the governing board.

The process of transferring the charge will be completed in the first week of August. Furthermore, only two members, Najam Sethi and Mansoor Khan, of the current governing board will be included in the new one out of ten.

The representative of Lahore, Sialkot, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Quetta region will be added in the new board of governors, and its formal approval will be taken in the last session on July 31.