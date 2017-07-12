ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s wonder kid Muhammad Naseem Akhtar becomes the crowned champion of the IBSF World Under-18 Snooker Championship 2017 after defeating local hero Peifan Lei 5-3 in the final held in Beijing, China on Tuesday.

While talking to The Nation, Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) media director Naveed Kapadia said that it was highly matured and professional attitude shown by the youngster as despite overwhelming crowd support for the local player, Naseem never showed any signs of nerves and kept his cool.

Naseem started the final in the worst possible fashion as he lost the first frame 20-62, but he bounced back in the second frame which he narrowly won by 69-68. But the third frame also proved costly for the Pakistani which he lost 37-71. He also lost the fourth frame with a big margin of 19-57. Naseem then changed his strategy and turned the tables on his opponent. He realised the danger, bounced back and won the next four frames in a row with the good margins of 127-6, 85-40, 61-37 and 74-8, thus became the crowned champion of Under-18 snooker.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Naseem outclassed Israel’s Amir Nardela 4-0, winning 74-19, 82-0, 90-21 and 89-42, while Peifan Lei beat compatriot Junjie Bo 4-2, 70-42, 29-57, 23-72, 43-40, 76-13 and 65-60.

IBSF World U-21 Snooker Championship 2017 will start today.

Meanwhile IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada had sent congratulatory message to Naseem and lauded his outstanding performance.