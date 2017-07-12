LAHORE - After the latest ICC One-Day International (ODI) ranking, Pakistan has assured its direct qualification in the World Cup.

According to new rankings, the point difference between 9th ranked West Indies and 6th ranked Pakistan has widened. Pakistan is at 6th position with 95 points whereas with 78 points, West Indies is at 9th position. Meanwhile South Africa with 119 points is at top, India with 114 points is at 2nd, England is at 4th and New Zealand is at 5th position

The direct qualification of Pakistan into next World Cup had made Sri Lanka’s direct entry in doubt. Following a 3-2 defeat by Zimbabwe in the five-match ODI series, Sri Lankan team is now facing a serious danger of being eliminated from the race for direct qualification to the Cricket World Cup 2019.

The latest ODI ranking released at the conclusion shows the gap between 8th placed Sri Lanka and 9th place WIndies has narrowed to mere 10 points.

Sri Lanka will now have the last chance to qualify directly when it hosts India for a five match ODI series in August. If Sri Lanka wins two or more matches in this series, then it will qualify automatically for the World Cup, irrespective of how England and the West Indies series pans out. However, Sri Lanka’s failure to win two matches against India will mean West Indies will still have a chance to avoid featuring in World Cup Qualifier. If India beats Sri Lanka by 4-1, then the West Indies will have to win all five matches against England. But, if India sweeps all five ODIs against Sri Lanka, then the West Indies will need to beat England by 4-0 or better.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Hassan Ali has been promoted to 6th position in ODI rankings for the bowlers as Sunil Narine of West Indies has slipped down to places from 5th to 7th. In batsmen’s chart, Pakistan’s Babar Azam continues to be at 5th place while M Hafeez has been placed at 2nd position in all-rounder’s table.

ODI TEAM RANKINGS

RANK TEAM PTS

1 SOUTH AFRICA 119

2 AUSTRALIA 117

3 INDIA 114

4 ENGLAND 113

5 NEW ZEALAND 111

6 PAKISTAN 95

7 BANGLADESH 94

8 SRI LANKA 88

9 WEST INDIES 78

10 AFGHANISTAN 54

11 ZIMBABWE 52

12 IRELAND 41