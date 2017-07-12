NEW DELHI - Ravi Shastri, the former India allrounder and team director, has been appointed head coach of the national side until the 2019 World Cup. Zaheer Khan has been named bowling coach for the same tenure, while Rahul Dravid will be the India's batting consultant on overseas tours.

Their first assignment is the Test series in Sri Lanka, which begins on July 26. The confirmation came late on Tuesday night after the CoA impressed upon the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendullkar and VVS Laxman, the urgency of the need to end the uncertainty over the next India coach.

The vacancy arose because Anil Kumble resigned after the Champions Trophy in June, stating that his partnership with India captain Virat Kohli had become "untenable". India went to the West Indies to play a limited-overs series without a head coach. Shastri was one of five candidates the CAC interviewed for the role, along with Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput. He had not applied when the BCCI invited applications for the first time, but did so after Kumble was not in the fray anymore.

Zaheer, a former India fast bowler, has no formal coaching experience but he has been part of the Delhi Daredevils thinktank in recent IPL seasons. He was offered the role of the bowling consultant last year by the BCCI, but both parties could not come to an agreement over remuneration. Dravid recently gave up his position as the Daredevils mentor, after accepting a two-year contract to coach the India A and Under-19 teams.