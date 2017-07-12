Benzema wins court battle over sex-tape

PARIS - France's highest court Tuesday struck down a ruling putting Real Madrid star Karim Benzema on trial over the sex-tape blackmail of fellow former international Mathieu Valbuena. The Court of Cassation annulled a Versailles Court of Appeal ruling in December to send Benzema to trial for allegedly attempting to blackmail Valbuena. The case now goes before the Paris Court of Appeal which will weigh the latest ruling. "If the chamber of instruction follows the decision, it will have no other choice than to pronounce the entire proceedings void," Benzema's lawyer said. Benzema was placed under investigation and dropped from the French side after the scandal erupted in 2015. Investigators suspect Benzema of acting as an intermediary between the presumed blackmailers and midfielder Valbuena.–AFP

Rooney keen on England return

LONDON - Everton forward Wayne Rooney is eager to revive his England career after losing his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad earlier this year due to a lack of playing time at Manchester United. Former captain Rooney is England’s top scorer with 53 goals but last played for the Lions in the World Cup qualifier against Scotland in November with Southgate omitting him in favour of in-form strikers. Rooney scored eight goals in 39 matches for United last season as he struggled to beat out the club’s new signings and younger players for a regular starting spot. The 31-year-old is hopeful of a different scenario after re-joining his boyhood club after 13 years at Old Trafford. “I love playing for England,” Rooney told reporters during his first press conference for Everton on Monday.–Agencies

Arsenal’s Sanchez going nowhere: Wenger

LONDON - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Tuesday insisted unsettled striker Alexis Sanchez is going nowhere, saying he expected him honour his contract and potentially sign an extension. The Chilean, 28, has a year left on his Gunners deal but is yet to sign a new contract and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Reports in Britain have said he could be offloaded for up to 80 million pounds, but Wenger suggested this won’t happen. “The players have contracts and we expect them to respect their contracts. That’s what we want,” he said in Sydney about the striker. Asked if he remained determined to keep Sanchez and not let him go to a Premier League rival, Wenger replied: “Yes, that is a continuation of what I said at the end of the season. That’s what we will do.–Agencies

Rodriguez signed on loan deal from Real

MUNICH - Colombian international James Rodriguez has joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan from Real Madrid, the Bundesliga club announced Wednesday. The two clubs have agreed on a two-year deal until June 30, 2019, with the option for Bayern to buy the 25-year-old midfielder who was the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with six goals. “We’re delighted we’ve been able to complete this transfer,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. “Signing James Rodriguez was our coach Carlo Ancelotti’s biggest wish, following their successful spell working together in Madrid. “James is a very versatile player. He’s a goalscorer himself, he sets up a lot of goals and on top of that he’s great from set-pieces. There’s no question that this transfer further increases the quality in our team.”–Agencies

Liverpool sign Solanke from Chelsea

LONDON - Teenage striker Dominic Solanke, capped for England at the recent Under-20 World Cup, signed for Liverpool from Premier League champions Chelsea on Tuesday. The 19-year-old scored four goals in England’s Under 20 campaign which saw them beat Venezuela in June’s final and win their first global trophy since the senior team in 1966. “It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already,” said Solanke. “Even just pulling on the training top, I was over the moon. Hopefully I can put on the shirt in the near future and make some history here.” He could cost Liverpool around #3 million according to the BBC but that will be decided by a tribunal because although his contract with Chelsea has expired, the club are due a fee for nurturing his talent and because he is under 24.–Agencies