LONDON - West Indies defeated Pakistan women by 19 runs under D/L method in the rain-hit match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 here on Tuesday.

Chasing 245 in 38 overs, Pakistan lost two quick wickets after an 80-run stand for the second wicket between Nahida Khan and Javeria Khan. They were behind by 19 runs on DLS par score when rain stopped play. With this, Pakistan continued to remain winless in the tournament.

Earlier, after being asked to bat, West Indies got off to a worst possible start as they lost both openers Hayley Matthews and Kycia A Knight cheaply. Stafanie Taylor and Chedean Nation then stitched together an 87-run stand before Nashra Sandhu got rid of the latter for 35(68). Deandra Dottin and Stafanie combined well as the former’s unbeaten 104 and skipper’s 90 off 107 balls propelled West Indies to 285/4 in their allotted 50 overs.

Pakistan women were looking for their maiden win today as they had consecutive losses in their World Cup bag. Pakistan team was 90-1 by the end of 19.0 overs. The required run rate at this situation was 8.15. However, in accordance with Duckworth–Lewis method, West Indies beat them by 19 runs.

West Indies were the latest challenge for Pakistan, though both the teams know reaching the semifinals was no longer a possibility. Pakistan skipper Sana Mir said: “It’s extremely important for us to finish this tournament on a strong note.” West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor said: “We know how important these games are. We definitely want to win them and go home on a high.”

BRIEF SCORES:

WEST INDIES WOMEN: 285/4 in 50.0 ov (Deandra Dottin 104*, Stafanie Taylor 90; Asmavia Iqbal 2-76)

PAKISTAN WOMEN: (Target 137) 117/3 in 24 overs (Nahida Khan 40, Javeria Khan 58*; Anisa Mohammad 2-21).