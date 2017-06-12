In highly important match, a virtual quarter final, Pakistan has won the match and decided to field first.

There is one change in Pakistani team as Faheem Ashraf is replacing Shadab Khan. It is ODI debut of all-rounder of Ashraf.

"The decision of fielding first is being taken after seeing pitch and overcast," Sarfraz said.

The winner of this match will qualify for semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated South Africa by 19 runs under D/L method while Sri Lanka stunned India after chasing 321 and won match by seven wickets.

India has already qualified from Group-B for the semi-final after beating South Africa yesterday.