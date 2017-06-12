Abbas Karimi, an 18-year-old disabled Afghan swimmer, has won two gold medals at the U.S Indianapolis Para Swimming World Series, reported Tolo News.

He is the first Afghan to qualify for the 2017 World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico which will be held later this year.

Karimi, who was born without arms, is now through to the Mexico championships after he won gold in the 50m freestyle and in the 50m butterfly.

He now qualifies for both events at the Mexico championships.

Karimi has in the past also taken gold at a disabled swimming championships in Turkey in 2013.

Karimi become a national team member five years ago but has been training in the U.S for the past six months.

The Mexico championships will commence on September 30 and run through to October 7 this year.