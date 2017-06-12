Pakistan Boxer Muhammad Waseem stated that he is happy and feeling great after becoming World No. 1 boxer in Fly Weight category.

Muhammad Waseem is the first Pakistani and South Asian boxer to achieve the top ranking of World Boxing Council.

While talking to media, he said that this is a great honour for Pakistan and a milestone for his career.

Waseem is set to fight two matches on July 25th and July 29th in Super Fly Weight category in Panama.

He also thanked Pakistani government for support as he has received the announced grant.

Waseem is residing in Las Vegas for preparation for his upcoming fights.

Hailing from Quetta, Waseem is the only Pakistani professional boxer. He goes by the name of ‘Falcon Khan’ due to his quick and swift style of boxing. He holds the professional record of 5-0 and has the WBC Silver flyweight champion belt.

Earlier, While talking to The Nation, he shared his story of professional career stating that he found a sponsor from South Korea which gave him chance to train in the gym of Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

“That helped me a lot and improved me as a boxer,” he said.

“I started my professional career in 2015 and won my first three fights by KTO and KO,” Waseem told The Nation.

“After that I earned the fight for WBC Silver flyweight title with Filipino boxer Jather Oliva who had a 25-7 record. I defeated him and won the belt. This made me the first ever Pakistani to win a WBC championship.

“To defend my championship, I fought with another Filipino boxer Giemel Magramo on November 27, who had a record of 17-0, but despite his experience I beat him on a unanimous decision,” Waseem added rather proudly.