LAHORE - Hamid Hasan of Lahore won the International Ranking Chess Championship 2017 conducted by University of Management and Technology (UMT) here on Sunday under the auspices of Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) and World Chess Federation (FIDE).

It's the first ever international ranking event, which includes 42 players from 18 different districts from across Punjab. There will be the announcement of World and Asian Ranking by World Chess Federation on June 30, 2017.

The second position was won by Ehtasham Ul Haq, alumni of UMT, who has won a number of national and international chess events. UMT director general Abid HK Sherwani was the chief guest on the occasion while OPA head Khalid Naqi and director sports M Abdullah were also present there.

UMT director sports M Abdullah said: “UMT is keen to promote sports. We regularly host some great national and international sports event from last some years. Our mission is to promote sports as much as we can. These sports event can help the students to take their fitness level good.”

After Ramzan, we plan to conduct some sporting events on national and international level.”