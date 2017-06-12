LONDON - Maria Sharapova withdrew from Wimbledon on Saturday after failing to recover from a thigh injury, dealing another blow to the superstar's bid to rebuild her career after serving a doping ban. The 30-year-old, who was champion at the All England Club in 2004, was due to play in the qualifying event in the hope of making the main draw. "After an additional scan, the muscle tear that I sustained in Rome will unfortunately not allow me to compete in the grass court tournaments I was scheduled to play," she said in a statement.