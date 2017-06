Behram Qasim, an upcoming MMA fighter, died in a road accident in Gujar Khan on Sunday morning. He was returning home after performing fajar prayer along with his friend, on his motorcycle. A truck hit the motorcycle near a local CNG station, due to which both died on the spot.

The MMA community was in immense shock and distress after the news broke. According to one of his colleagues, Behram was a brave fighter devoted to the source of promoting the sports in the country.