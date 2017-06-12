ISLAMABAD - Air Commodore Qaiser Janjua won the gross and Changaz Khan won the net categories of the 2nd Ramazan Cup Golf Championship played here at PAF Golf Club E-9.

In the gross category, Air Commodore Qaiser Janjua claimed first position with gross 72, while Air Commodore Mustafa Niazi was runner-up. In the net category, Changaz Khan was winner with net 64, while Babar Khokhar was runner-up with net 65.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was the chief guest on the occasion, while Ghandara City CEO Raja Tahir Adalat, who sponsored the event, was the guest of honour. More than 80 golfers of Islamabad participated in the championship. Later, the chief guest and the guest of honour distributed trophies and other prizes among top performers. The chief guest also presented souvenir to Raja Tahir.

Speaking at the occasion, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman congratulated the winner as well as the entire participants. He said: “PAF will continue to provide healthy sporting activities.”

Credit goes to organisers for maintaining the golf course in excellent condition.”