LAHORE - Army and Wapda made their ways to the 1st IGP Gold Cup Volleyball Tournament final after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals here at the Wapda Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Army outclassed Police in the first semifinal 25-20, 25-18 and 25-18. Army dominated the proceedings right from the beginning. Yaseen and Awais composed their nerves and showed extreme determination to block smashes of Police effectively. Policemen looked disorganised in the court and had no clue where to position themselves to check smashes of their opponents.

In a hard fought second semifinal, Wapda defeated Navy 25-20, 25-22 and 25-21. Thanks to Waseem, Murad, Muneer and Fakhar, who were not only accurate in their anticipation to smash the ball but also checked moves of their opponents effectively. The match was full of thrill which generated excitement among the spectators, who applauded every good smash, blocking and serve by the players.

Navy offered stiff resistance to Wapda throughout the match. After losing the first two games, Navy fought hard in the third game. Trailing at 16-21, they made it 20-21 but then spoiled their points at that crucial stage through their wrong serves. IG Police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhara will be the chief guest at the final.