LAHORE - After heavy rains and rescheduling, the opening encounter of the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2017 will finally be played between Ravi Autos and Barry’s today (Sunday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground at 02:00 pm.

Ravi Autos team consists of Kamran Noor-ud-din, Raja Taimur Nadeem, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Guy Gibrat while Barry’s team includes the players like Nafees Barry, Hamza Mawaz Khan, Raja Samiullah and George Meyrick. The second match will be contested between Master Paints (Black) and Newage/Master Paints at 03:45 pm. Master Paints (Black) comprises Sufi M Haris, Bilal Haye, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Andres Crispo while Newage/Master Paints team has Farooq Amin Sufi, Adnan Jalil Azam, Hissam Ali Hyder and Juan Cruz Losada. Foreign umpires Howard Smith and Timothy Bown John will officiate the matches as field umpires.

Ravi Autos player Raja Taimur Nadeem has said that their team is in good form and ready to deliver. “Our team combination and horses are in good shape and fully prepared to play out our hearts. I hope we will give our best to win the coveted trophy.”

Hamza Mawaz Khan of Barry’s was also upbeat about his team’s performance and winning prestigious tournament. “We have been giving consistent performances throughout the high-goal season and this time too, we are aiming high to perform exceptionally and emerged as National Open champions.”