ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Super League Second Edition champions Peshawar Zalmi led by their owner Javed Afridi met with Chief of Armhy Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, Rawalpindi Saturday.

General Bajwa welcomed the champions and congratulated team and entire management of Zalmi on their outstanding performance throughout the PSL and winning the title. He appreciated the Zalmi’s gesture of attributing victory to Army Public School martyrs. The army chief also appreciated the efforts of the PSL management and participating teams and above all bringing international cricket back to Pakistan.

The COAS was especially full of praise for all the foreign players and mentioned their names and all other officials, who travelled all the way and support Pakistan cricket. He said their gesture means a lot for each and every Pakistani and as a nation Pakistanis are highly peace and sports loving people. “We know how to give respect to touring teams and individuals,” he added.

He said cricket is the most popular sports in country and followed by all age groups and a binding force for entire nation. He advised players, officials and all involved to continue bringing good name for country and termed them ambassadors of Pakistan and urged them to keep Pakistan flag high wherever they travel.

The visiting delegation thanked the COAS for inviting them and his all out support for the national cause. Javed Afridi was pleasantly surprised by the cricketing knowledge of COAS and how much he is attached to the game. The COAS talked about different records in cricket, which was not expected by the visiting delegation. They assured the COAS that they will always put country’s interest way ahead over their personal interests and they are soldiers of Pakistan and stand shoulder to shoulder in promoting peace and national harmony.