A football league has announced great news for Pakistani football fans. Former Brazilian super star Ronaldinho is coming to Pakistan! According to social media channels of the league, the legendary Brazil and Barcelona forward has signed a deal and will soon come to Pakistan.

The Facebook page had even launched a ‘guess game’ for the fans.

We're proud to bring you a historic moment for Football in Pakistan! Can you guess who is coming to Pakistan? #GetOnTheField A post shared by Leisure Leagues PK (@leisureleaguespk) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

The details have not yet been released but it will be huge for football followers and fans because Ronaldinho was followed and admired by billions across the world including Pakistan.

The league has released some pictures in which the World Cup winner and former World Player of the Year is signing the deal with organizers in Dubai. The news has taken fans’ expectations sky high and now they are waiting desperately for the move to materialise.