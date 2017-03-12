Lahore - Reigning golf champion M Shabbir of Islamabad Golf Club took command of the 4th JA Zaman Memorial Golf here at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Saturday.

Supported by Zaman family, the event entered the final phase where Shabbir emerged as leader. Although he played some poor strokes, yet the earlier brilliance over the 17 holes saved the day for him and his second round score of gross 69, three under par gave him an aggregate of 137, seven under par which helped him take over leader board position from Amjad Yousaf and M Ashfaq.

Amjad remained in hunt for the title and was placed in an enviable position, just one stroke behind the leader. His score for the two rounds was 67 and 71 with an aggregate score of 138. M Waqas was also placed at 138, six under par.

Jafal Hussain of Gymkhana was placed at a score of 139 along with M Nazir while three players, at the aggregate score of 140, were M Ashfaq, M Munir and Talib Hussain while Matloob Ahmed was at 141 and Moazzam Siddiq at 142.

In the amateur section, Ghazanfar Mehmood led with scores of 73 and 71 and an aggregate of 144 while Saqib Tufail was second with a total aggregate of 147 followed by Mohsen Zafar at 152.

After the conclusion of the championship, the prize distribution ceremony will be held today (Sunday) at 4:30pm here at the Lahore Gymkhana golf club lawns. The chief guest of the evening will be Begum JA Zaman and the eldest son Hamid Zaman.