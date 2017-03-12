Shiffrin wins at Squaw Valley to boost lead

SAN FRANCISCO - American Mikaela Shiffrin tightened her grip on the overall women's alpine World Cup points lead Friday by winning the giant slalom race at Squaw Valley, California. Shiffrin had the fastest time on the opening run at the 1960 Winter Olympic site in 1:08.75, putting her .20 of a second ahead of World Cup giant slalom season points leader Tessa Worley of France to claim the final starting spot for the second run. Shiffrin was 1.14 seconds ahead of leader Federica Brignone of Italy after the first interval of her final run, but slipped .03 of a second off the Italian's pace at the last interval before recovering to win by .07 of a second with a two-run time of 2:16.42 with Worley third on 2:17.28. "I'm so excited because I'm racing in the USA," Shiffrin said.AFP

Staley to guide US women in 2020 Olympics

WASHINGTON - Three-time Olympic champion player Dawn Staley will coach the US women's basketball team into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball has announced. The 46-year-old former guard, who spent 11 seasons in the Women's NBA, has coached the University of South Carolina women's team since 2008 after eight seasons guiding Temple. In addition to playing on US Gold medal squads in the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympics, the 2013 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee was an assistant coach on the 2008 and 2016 women's gold medal squads. "Being named head coach of the USA national team is a tremendous honor," Staley said. "As a player, I was humbled each time I wore the uniform and this feels no different. I will do my very best to uphold the standards and winning tradition of the national team."–AFP

PPL-Balochistan Football Cup starts

Lahore - Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Balochistan Football Cup 2017 ? the country’s largest-ever sponsored football tournament ? has strolled into action as round matches were played in six provincial divisions of Quetta, Kalat, Makran, Sibi, Zhob and Naseerabad. The first day featured eight exciting round matches between Naseerabad and Sohabatpur, Kharan and Kalat, Khuzdar and Mastung, Qilla Saifullah and Barkhan, Quetta and Pishin, Chaman and Chagai, Gwadar and Pasni and Dera Bugti and Kohlu teams. Quetta, Chaman, Qilla Saifullah, Pasni, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Kharan and Khuzdar emerged as triumphant. Area notables and large crowds of football fans witnessed the games played in the various districts. Assistant Deputy Commissioner Nushki was the chief guest at the match between Chaman and Chagai in District Quetta while DC Zhob M Azeem Kakar inaugurated the match between Qilla Saifullah and Barkhan in District Zhob. Shah Mohammad scored two goals for Qilla Saifullah. –Staff Reporter

National Junior Tennis inaugurated

LAHORE - The DeSOM National Junior Tennis Championship was inaugurated by chief guest Brig (R) Chirag Din here at Defence Services Officers Mess, DeSOM Club Saturday. DeSOM Club vice president Brig Shahid Mehmood, secretary Col (R) M Raza Mutaqi, assistant secretary Col (R) Sajid, PLTA secretary Rashid Malik, chief referee Faheem Siddique, tournament coordinator Talha Waheed and others were present on the occasion. The chief guest played a match with 8-year-old Abubaker Talha to inaugurate the tournament. In the first round of matches, in u-18 boys category, Hafiz Arbab Ali got walk over against M Shehryar, Musa Harron beat Tilal Ali 6-1, 6-0, Ehsan Ali beat Samad Arejo 6-0, 4-6, 6-2, Ahmad Asjid beat Nazar Hussain 6-0, 6-1, M Saeed beat Syed Hashim Ali 6-1, 6-1 and Abdul Sami beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-3 to qualify for next round. In u-16 boys, Abdul Sami beat Sameere Ahmed 7-6, 6-1, Ahmed Kamil beat Shezan Saleem 6-0, 6-0, Faizan Fayaz beat Saif Ul Aziz 6-4, 6-3 and Musa Haroon beat Ahmer Saeed 6-1, 6-1 to qualify for the next round.–Staff Reporter