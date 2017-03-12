ISLAMABAD - Waqar Mehboob finished on top in the trial matches conducted for the two spots for the coming 19th Asian Senior Individual Squash Championship to be held in Chennai, India from April 26-30.

Waqar, who went to America after getting upset by the federation but returned a year ago to represent Pakistan again, gave a highly appreciable performance in the trials. The federation has exempted both Waqar’s elder brother Farhan Mehboob and Farhan Zaman from trials while the remaining five players, Tayyab Aslam, Israr Ahmed, Asim Khan, Ahsan Ayaz and Waqar Mehboob were invited along with Nasir Iqbal and Shahjahan Khan for trials for likely two more places on offer. PSF Honorary Secretary Group Captain Amir Nawaz is highly optimistic about sending two more players but it looked highly unlikely that India extends invitation to four Pakistanis. It is normally witnessed in the past that four players had been allowed by the hosts, but situation with India is different as everyone is aware of Indians dual face and double-standards when it comes to deal with Pakistan.

Waqar hammered all top players, who come in his way with utmost ease. He hammered Pakistan World Junior Team championship winner Israr Ahmed, Asim Khan, Ahsan Ayaz and Ammad Fareed before inflicted a surprising defeat on Tayyab Aslam in the last trial match. It was highly world-class squash on offer from the young Mehboob, who looked cool, calm and highly composed.

In the last match, Waqar stood almost zero chances against vastly experienced Tayyab, who just returned from USA. But Waqar showed fighting spirit and turned the tables on Tayyab with a classic 3-2 victory in 49 minutes. Waqar lost the first game 4-11, before winning second and third 11-6, 11-5. He lost 4th game 11-13 and but bounced back once again to win 5th game 13-11 to remain unbeaten throughout the trials and finished on top. Ammad Fareed stunned Israr Ahmed 3-0. It was the worst ever performance by Israr as Ammad won the encounter 11-3, 11-9 and 11-9 in 21 minutes. Waqar and Tayyab finished number 1 and 2 and earned the right to play in the Asian Seniors Squash if the PSF is being provided with two more invitations.