Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah took all three wickets to restrict the West Indies to 97 for three in reply to the tourists' first innings total of 376 at lunch at Windsor Park in Dominica on Friday.

On a pitch offering little encouragement for the faster bowlers, Shah's role as both a stock bowler and premier wicket-taker were in evidence as he remained a perennial threat through an extended morning session in which he accounted for 11 of the 33 overs bowled.

Entrusted with the ball at the start of the day by captain Misbah-ul-Haq, the premier spinner did not disappoint, breaking a 43-run opening partnership between Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell.

Attempting to heave a delivery over the midwicket fence, Powell's miscued shot was well caught by Azhar Ali running in off the boundary to send the left-hander back to the pavilion for 31.