LAHORE - Cricketer M Nawaz has accepted the allegations leveled on him by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

While appearing before the PCB anti-corruption unit, Nawaz has confessed that that he was approached by the bookies and he didn’t report the PCB, which was a sheer violation of anti-corruption code, the sources said.

The sources added that Nawaz confessed that he was approached by the bookies but not for the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but during the Australia tour. He assured that he would not only cooperate with the cricket board, but would also provide further information in this regard. After his confession, Nawaz’ case wouldn’t be forwarded to the PCB tribunal.

The sources further revealed that after his confession, Nawaz could be banned and fined heavily for his crime and there would also be chance that after confessing his mistake and helping the board in finding out more culprits in fixing case, Nawaz might be forgiven.