LAHORE - Ace striker Abdul Haseem Khan will lead Pakistan team in the World Hockey League semifinal round being played from June 15 in London.

"The national team is a mixture of experience and youth and it has the ability to produce good result,” said Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Shahbaz Ahmad here on Thursday.

The PHF secretary said the league was the qualifying round of the Hockey World Cup to be played in 2018. He said that Umar Bhutta was the vice captain of the team which had been selected keeping an eye on future of pakistan hockey. Shahbaz said a dozen of teams from across the world would be taking part in the event and only seven teams would qualify for the World Cup.

Shahbaz said the PHF was striving hard for the cause of hockey and efforts were being made to strengthen the base of the game to secure country's future in the game. "We are laying emphasis on the rebuilding of the senior and we have infused young blood in it under our long hockey development plan,” he added.

"The competition will be very tough as all the teams will be aiming to qualify for the World Cup but we are preparing our team accordingly to produce better results in the World League,” Shahbaz concluded.

The national team consists of Amjad Ali and Mazhar Abbas (goalkeepers), Nawaz Ashfaq, Aleem Bilal, Abubakr Mahmood, M Rizwan Junior, Atif Mushtaq, Tasawwar Abbas and Ammad Shakeel Butt (defenders/halfbacks), Umar Bhutta, M Irfan Junior, Arslan Qadir, Ali Shan, M Dilber, Ejaz Ahmed, Abdul Haseem Khan, Azfar Yaqoob and Umair Sarfraz (forwards).