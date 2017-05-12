The cricket-crazy fans wasted no time in buying the tickets for some of the most favourite matches of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, after all contest between India and Pakistan would be mother of all matches and its tickets had already been sold out, British media reported on Friday.

“We are about 18 days away from the tournament and over 15,000 tickets have been sold over the past one week. This means that eight out of the 15 fixtures are now sold out,” said ICC in a statement

The tournament is set to begin in England and Wales from 1-18 June.

For England fans, limited tickets remain for the game against New Zealand in Cardiff on 6 June but the matches against Bangladesh on 1 June and arch rival Australia on 10 June are sell-outs.

All the matches involving defending champion India, as well as the semi-finals and final are also sold out.

“Predictably, there was huge demand for the India v Pakistan, England v Australia and the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval on 18 June, all of which were oversubscribed across every price band.”