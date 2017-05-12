Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has clarified that his comment on agreeing to play in India was related to the contract between PCB and BCCI signed in 2014, reads a press release issued by the board.

“According to the contract, six bilateral series had been agreed over an eight year period,” it added.

“Pakistan had agreed to host four series in Pakistan or any third country like UAE or Sri Lanka with mutual consent while India was to host two series in India,” reads the press release.

“BCCI has failed to fulfill this contract as a result of which PCB has sent a legal notice to BCCI.”

Chairman PCB had stated that: “PCB is ready to play in India despite security threats but only as part of the contract it has signed in 2014 with BCCI, in which it is clearly noted that first India will play Pakistan in Pakistan’s home series, be it in Pakistan or a neutral venue.”

"We are ready to play in India, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India is not ready to let the Indian team play against us even in their own country," Shaharyar was earlier quoted as saying.