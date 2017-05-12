KARACHI - Former Pakistan captain Younus Khan is set to join the Afghanistan national team as coach after he retires from international cricket at the end of the third Test against the West Indies, said Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman. ACB head Atif Mashal told a news channel here on Thursday that Younus, 39, had agreed to coach the Afghanistan team. “We are currently finalising his contract,” Mashal added. Several former Pakistan players have coached Afghanistan, including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rashid Latif and pacer Kabir Khan.