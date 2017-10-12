SYDNEY - The director of the Brisbane International said Wednesday he would welcome Nick Kyrgios to his tournament with "genuine enthusiasm" even after the mercurial star stormed off court at the Shanghai Masters. "I know the fans are going to come out to see him play, to see his incredible, special brand of tennis," said Brisbane director Geoff Quinlan. He spoke the day after Kyrgios, ranked 21st in the world, abruptly exited midway through his opening match in Shanghai, just two days after a high-profile meltdown in the China Open final. Quinlan said he had not been told about any changes to Kyrgios' scheduled participation in the competition, to be held from December 31 to January 7. "It's really too early to comment. I haven't had any official word," Quinlan told reporters.