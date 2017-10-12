LONDON - Former Arsenal and England midfielder Paul Merson is making a shock return to football at the age of 49 to play for Welsh minnows Caerau. Club secretary Dai Hooper said all the required paperwork had now come through, which means Merson is available for the home match against Pontyclun on October 18. Merson, who won 21 England caps, was part of the Arsenal team that won the First Division championship in both 1988/89 and 1990/91 as well as the 1993 FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup in 1994. "I was asked if I could play for them so I said I could if they had any midweek games, assuming they weren't any good, but now it turns out I'm playing in their derby next Wednesday," Merson told Sky Sports. "They'd better not be a good side if they're relying on me.”